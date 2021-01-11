WATCH: Covid-19 vaccine strategy raises new questions

As millions of South Africans returned to work on Monday wondering what 2021 held in store for the economy, one of the most important issues is whether they will be able to access the Covid-19 vaccine at sufficient scale to save lives, and do away the state of disaster and the risk adjusted levels that have been hampering business and the economy since March 2020.

In an interview at the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government had “always had a plan”. So what is the plan and what are the timelines and rollout strategies?

Michael Avery hosts Dr Anban Pillay, deputy director-general responsible for health regulation and sector-wide procurement of essential medicines in the department of health; and Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits’s school of governance, to find out.