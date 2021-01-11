National

Covid-19 conspiracy theory is ‘fake’, says Icasa head Keabetswe Modimoeng

Four towers belonging to Vodacom and MTN were burnt last week in KZN following a resurgence in theories linking the emergence of Covid-19 to 5G tech

11 January 2021 - 17:23 Nqobile Dludla
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of Covid-19 is baseless and fake, telecom regulator Icasa said on Monday, after towers in KwaZulu-Natal were torched last week.

Reiterating the regulator’s position, the chair of the Independent Communications Authority of SA, Keabetswe Modimoeng, urged people "not to be swayed by these conspiracy theories that are hell-bent on bringing instability and fear within the nation”, in a statement.

This came after about four towers belonging to Vodacom and MTN were burnt and destroyed between Tuesday and Wednesday last week in KwaZulu-Natal following a resurgence in theories linking the emergence of Covid-19 to 5G technology.

Some of the frequencies trailed for 5G deployment by industry players were assigned way before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020, Icasa said.

The regulator added that approved "electronic communications facilities" provided in the country adhere to prescribed standards and that there is no evidence they pose any health risks to the country or its citizens.

"We all need to rely on scientifically-based evidence and refrain from these baseless theories. Such fake theories can only cause despair and unnecessary technophobia among South Africans and must be strongly condemned", said Modimoeng.

A range of groups in SA, like those across the globe, have opposed the advent of 5G, mostly over concerns that radio waves could damage human health.

Both MTN and Vodacom have also debunked the theories.

The two mobile network operators began rolling out 5G across the country in 2020 and aim to accelerate the roll-out once spectrum has been auctioned by the end of March 31. 

Reuters

SENZO MCHUNU: Misinformation over vaccines is deplorable

Negative media reports about rollout are aimed at misleading public and causing panic
1 day ago

Icasa receives six high-demand spectrum applications

All the big names are among them, and a few newcomers, with Icasa saying it will defend the process against any form of litigation
1 week ago

Spectrum auction aims to cut the cost of data

The spectrum is critical for the rollout of 4G and 5G internet services
3 months ago

