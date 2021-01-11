WATCH: President updates the nation on Covid-19 as cases spike
11 January 2021 - 19:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa had another so-called ‘family meeting’ with the nation at 8pm on Monday.
The president’s address to South Africans came as the Covid-19 pandemic tightened its deadly grip on the country, with SA having recorded more than 20,000 daily cases for four consecutive days last week.
Watch the full televised address below.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 this evening. This comes as Covid-19 infections across the country continue to rise.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.