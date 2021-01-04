National

Business weighs up request by government to help buy vaccines

SA has come under pressure by unions, health leaders and opposition parties for its failure to secure any deals with pharmaceutical firms

04 January 2021 - 17:47 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY CHAYKO
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY CHAYKO

SA’s biggest businesses said they are “seriously considering” a request by the government to help fund the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines as the disease curbs activity in the continent’s most-industrialised economy.

The government has come under increasing pressure from  unions, health leaders and opposition parties for its failure to secure any agreements with pharmaceutical companies even as at least 29 other countries begin to inoculate their populations. SA expects to start getting shots for about 10% of its population only in the second quarter. That deal has been arranged through the Covax initiative, which is designed to ensure poorer countries can secure access.

“Business will fully support a vaccine strategy led by the government, and particularly the department of health and the  Treasury, which is transparent, credible, with integrity and clearly defined and properly co-ordinated responsibilities and accountability,” Martin Kingston, vice-president of Business Unity SA, the country’s biggest business grouping, said in an interview on Monday.

SA, with 1.1-million confirmed Covid-19 infections and about 30,000 deaths, is the worst-hit country on the African continent by the virus. It hasn’t secured a supply agreement with drug companies even though four vaccine trials are taking place in the nation. Talks are being held with manufacturers including Pfizer  and BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, the presidency said on Sunday.

While health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the country plans to immunise two-thirds of the population, or about 40-million people, he did not give details of the government’s funding plans. He did say assistance was being sought from business, including medical-insurance companies.

The deposit for the Covax agreement was paid by the Solidarity Fund, a charity that some of the country’s richest people and biggest companies have contributed to, after the government failed to meet payment deadlines it had announced itself.

“Business has also been engaged, particularly through Business Unity SA, and therefore the total financing arrangement will include medical schemes, business and government with an arrangement made with the Solidarity Fund to provide a platform for collection of funds and for expedited and controlled procurement processes,” Mkhize said.

Bloomberg

Unions slam vaccine strategy

‘Colossal’ failure that will condemn workers to death, says Cosatu
National
12 hours ago

SA in scramble for Covid-19 vaccine

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says negotiations are underway with a number of pharmaceutical companies
National
1 day ago

Vaccines needed fast, says Agri SA

Agri SA has expressed concern at a perceived lack of urgency by the South African government in securing enough vaccines for the population.
National
4 days ago

Nearly 50% of South Africans are leery about getting a Covid-19 vaccine, says Ipsos-WEF survey

Only 53% said they are likely to get a shot, despite so much being done to ensure the country gets vaccines as soon as possible
National
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA in scramble for Covid-19 vaccine
National / Health
2.
Leading scientists slam government inaction amid ...
National / Health
3.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation ...
National
4.
READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address ...
National
5.
Land Bank posts R2.8bn loss as AG blasts ...
National

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Vaccine miscalculation means a longer wait for light at the ...

Opinion / Columnists

SA should get firm vaccine delivery date from Covax in January

National

UK administers first shots of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

World / Europe

The world can, and must, stay ahead of a mutating coronavirus

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.