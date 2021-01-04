World / Europe

UK administers first shots of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

04 January 2021 - 13:27 Eric Pfanner
Brian Pinker receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, Britain, January 4 2021. Picture: STEVEN PARSONS/REUTERS
Brian Pinker receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, Britain, January 4 2021. Picture: STEVEN PARSONS/REUTERS

London — The UK on Monday gave the first shots of a Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca  and the University of Oxford, in a race against a faster-spreading coronavirus variant that’s prompted renew lockdowns across much of the country.

The first injection was administered to an 82-year-old kidney dialysis patient at Oxford University Hospital on Monday morning.

UK regulators cleared the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot last week, marking its first approval worldwide. It’s the second coronavirus injection to be authorised for emergency use in Britain, after one from Pfizer and BioNTech received the go-ahead in early December.

The UK has moved more rapidly on vaccine approvals and rollouts than the US or the EU, clearing the AstraZeneca-Oxford product despite clinical trials that involved a smaller number of participants and that were complicated by a dosing error. A regulatory decision to lengthen the interval between doses of the two-shot vaccines to as many as 12 weeks has prompted further questions.

Britain is stepping up its vaccine campaign as coronavirus infections surge across the country, with more than 50,000 new cases reported daily. A new strain that’s estimated to be as much as 70% more transmissible is fuelling the pandemic’s resurgence. Schools have been closed across much of the country and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that tougher restrictions may be on the way, with the National Health Service facing a growing strain on hospitals.

More than 1-million people in Britain have received injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a statement from the department of health and social care.

The UK has raced ahead of France, where fewer than 400 people had received their initial shots up to this weekend. President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for the slow pace of that country’s rollout, which has been hampered by caution amid high levels of vaccine scepticism. France is behind not just European neighbours such as Britain and Germany, but also Israel, where more than 12% of the population has already received shots.

In the UK, more than 500,000 AstraZeneca-Oxford doses will be available up to Monday, and they will be delivered at hospitals for the first few days. The UK aims to expand the number of vaccination sites to more than 1,000, with as many as 100 more hospitals and 180 general practitioner-led services coming online this week.

“Everybody’s working flat out to do this,” Johnson told the BBC on Sunday. “We do hope that we will be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months.”

Other approvals

Though the newly approved vaccine has shown lower effectiveness than the Pfizer-BioNTech one in clinical trials, it has some key advantages: it’s cheaper and easier to transport and store, requiring only refrigerator temperatures rather than deep freezing. That makes it crucial for the broader global vaccination push, and countries including Argentina and India have followed the UK in authorising the shot for use.

The NHS is administering the first injections under a two-shot regime approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. The second can be given as many as 12 weeks later, as the UK seeks to maximise the number of vulnerable people who receive the first portion, which provides some protection from infection.

The UK has also taken a more flexible approach to the two-dose regimen, saying that in certain circumstances — such as when it’s not known which vaccine a patient received the first time around — the second shot can be administered with a different company’s product.

The regulator has yet to publish full data backing its decision to allow a greater time interval between shots, which has drawn opposition from the British Medical Association.

“It is grossly and patently unfair to tens of thousands of our most at-risk patients to now try to reschedule their appointments,” said Richard Vautrey, chairman of the association’s general practitioners committee.

Bloomberg

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Vaccine miscalculation means a longer wait for light at the end of the tunnel

An unfortunate lesson from the UK is that restricting personal interaction is not enough to contain the new Covid-19 variant
Opinion
7 hours ago

Unions slam vaccine strategy

‘Colossal’ failure that will condemn workers to death, says Cosatu
National
4 hours ago

SA in scramble for Covid-19 vaccine

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says negotiations are underway with a number of pharmaceutical companies
National
19 hours ago

India should focus on getting vaccine right instead of jabbing at glory

The premature approval of Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin could damage global trust
Opinion
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
2.
New era of trade between African countries begins
World / Africa
3.
Shades of new cold war in Russia’s battle to sell ...
World / Europe
4.
Boris Johnson now has all the power — and he ...
Opinion
5.
Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Divided US is biggest global risk in 2021, Eurasia group survey finds

World

The world can, and must, stay ahead of a mutating coronavirus

Opinion

Some UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on SA coronavirus variant

National

Plea for new round of relief in ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.