SA should get firm vaccine delivery date from Covax in January
SA is racing to secure vaccines to protect its health workers and the vulnerable, but expects they will only arrive after March 2021
31 December 2020 - 13:43
SA should soon have a firm date for the start of Covid-19 vaccine deliveries as it continues to assess a range of options, including those developed in China and India and which are being trialed in the country.
Speaking during a panel discussion on SABC’s Morning Live, Dr Anban Pillay, the deputy director-general in the department of health, said the Covax scheme, which is run under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO), will provide a firm date in January as to when the first shipments of vaccine are expected to arrive — after March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now