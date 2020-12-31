National SA should get firm vaccine delivery date from Covax in January SA is racing to secure vaccines to protect its health workers and the vulnerable, but expects they will only arrive after March 2021 BL PREMIUM

SA should soon have a firm date for the start of Covid-19 vaccine deliveries as it continues to assess a range of options, including those developed in China and India and which are being trialed in the country.

Speaking during a panel discussion on SABC’s Morning Live, Dr Anban Pillay, the deputy director-general in the department of health, said the Covax scheme, which is run under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO), will provide a firm date in January as to when the first shipments of vaccine are expected to arrive — after March...