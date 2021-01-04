LUKANYO MNYANDA: Vaccine miscalculation means a longer wait for light at the end of the tunnel
An unfortunate lesson from the UK is that restricting personal interaction is not enough to contain the new Covid-19 variant
04 January 2021 - 09:25
I travelled to the UK just as the controversy about the alleged “SA variant” of Covid-19 was flaring up.
It was about 24 hours after I’d landed in London that direct flights between SA and the UK stopped, based on somewhat flimsy evidence that the SA new variant, which may or may not have originated in SA, was even more infectious than the one that had been discovered in the UK...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now