Transnet reports R3bn half-year loss after lockdown demand crunch
State-owned rail and port operator hurt by lockdowns that coincided with interim period
13 December 2020 - 21:10
State-owned rail and port operator Transnet has reported a R3bn loss for the six months to end-September 2020 as a series of phased Covid-19 lockdowns curbed economic activity and reduced demand for rail, container and petroleum pipeline volumes.
Revenue fell 17.3% to R31.96bn in the interim period even as net operating expenses increased 4.4% to R22.1bn due to Transnet’s high proportion of fixed costs...
