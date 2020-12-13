National Transnet reports R3bn half-year loss after lockdown demand crunch State-owned rail and port operator hurt by lockdowns that coincided with interim period BL PREMIUM

State-owned rail and port operator Transnet has reported a R3bn loss for the six months to end-September 2020 as a series of phased Covid-19 lockdowns curbed economic activity and reduced demand for rail, container and petroleum pipeline volumes.

Revenue fell 17.3% to R31.96bn in the interim period even as net operating expenses increased 4.4% to R22.1bn due to Transnet’s high proportion of fixed costs...