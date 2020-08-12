Transnet to retreat from West Africa to focus on Sadc
12 August 2020 - 20:32
SA’s rail and port utility Transnet is narrowing its focus to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), pulling back from its foray into West Africa.
In comments made at the SA Transport Conference and International Road Federation webinar on Wednesday, new Transnet CEO Portia Derby said attempts to establish partnerships or businesses in Nigeria and Ghana were too far away.
