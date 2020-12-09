COMPANY COMMENT
AngloGold board charts course away from hypermasculine world of mining
The next big appointment for AngloGold is a permanent CEO
09 December 2020 - 18:27
If the rumours and speculation come to pass and Christine Ramon is appointed full-time CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third-largest gold miner will be in an enviable position in terms of female representation in leadership.
AngloGold has appointed Maria Ramos as its chair after the surprise departure of Sipho Pityana after six years in the position and another seven on the board as a nonexecutive director...
