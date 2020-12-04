News Leader
WATCH: What the state has offered public servants
Chief negotiator for the majority of Cosatu’s unions Mugwena Maluleke talks to Business Day TV
04 December 2020 - 08:51
The government is offering public servants a R27bn concession. The offer takes the form of a one-off bonus and a year-long pension holiday, and seeks to resolve the current wage dispute.
Business Day TV spoke to Mugwena Maluleke, the chief negotiator for the majority of Cosatu’s unions, for the federation’s view on the proposal.
