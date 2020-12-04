National

News Leader

WATCH: What the state has offered public servants

Chief negotiator for the majority of Cosatu’s unions Mugwena Maluleke talks to Business Day TV

04 December 2020 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Members of Cosatu take part in a strike protesting the government's plan to trim the public sector wage bill. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Members of Cosatu take part in a strike protesting the government's plan to trim the public sector wage bill. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The government is offering public servants a R27bn concession. The offer takes the form of a one-off bonus and a year-long pension holiday, and seeks to resolve the current wage dispute.

Business Day TV spoke to Mugwena Maluleke, the chief negotiator for the majority of Cosatu’s unions, for the federation’s view on the proposal.

