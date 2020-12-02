National Public sector unions rebuff state’s wage settlement offer Court battle may have ramifications for the government’s intention to contain SA’s ballooning debt BL PREMIUM

The government has performed an 11th-hour climb down and offered to enter into settlement talks with public sector unions over salary increases it had previously said are unaffordable.

But that was not enough to prevent a court battle that may have huge ramifications for the credibility of fiscal policy and the government’s intention to contain SA’s ballooning debt after unions rejected the department of public service & administration’s offer to delay the case until after February 1 to allow time for negotiation...