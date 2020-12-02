Public sector unions rebuff state’s wage settlement offer
Court battle may have ramifications for the government’s intention to contain SA’s ballooning debt
02 December 2020 - 05:00
The government has performed an 11th-hour climb down and offered to enter into settlement talks with public sector unions over salary increases it had previously said are unaffordable.
But that was not enough to prevent a court battle that may have huge ramifications for the credibility of fiscal policy and the government’s intention to contain SA’s ballooning debt after unions rejected the department of public service & administration’s offer to delay the case until after February 1 to allow time for negotiation...
