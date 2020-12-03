GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Desperately needed: A leader
While President Cyril Ramaphosa holds investment conferences and sets up committees on the economy, he is quiet on real issues such as cutting the public wage bill and funding SOEs
03 December 2020 - 16:07
This week’s public sector wage bill court case has again brought to the fore the lack of leadership in government, at a time when SA is grappling with its biggest economic crisis in the middle of a deadly pandemic.
After months of government fighting not to have to implement the final leg of the 2018 wage deal the two departments responsible — Treasury and public service & administration — found themselves on opposite sides...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now