Once-off cash payment and pension holiday proposed to public servants

A once-off cash payment or bonus and a year-long pension holiday are part of a new settlement the government put forward to public servants this week as it moved to resolve the impasse with labour over the contentious third leg of the 2018 wage deal.

The FM understands that the new proposal, put to public sector unions on Monday by the Department of Public Service and Administration, would reduce the cost of the initial 2018 package from R37.5bn to around R27bn — however, the government has asked for more time to work out the finer details of the proposed settlement, including the costing.

The wage bill is the single most expensive item in the national budget and the widening deficit means the state has to urgently curb spending. It is among the main reasons cited by rating agencies for the further downgrading of SA’s investment ratings two weeks ago.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in court papers describes the 2018 agreement as the “largest claim against (the) government ever to be raised in any labour forum”.

The government earlier this year unilaterally decided not to implement the third leg of a three year deal signed with unions in 2018, arguing that it was unaffordable. The matter is now before the labour court but on Tuesday, the government asked unions to postpone the case in order to pursue further settlement talks.

This is after months of silence by the government and a legal tug-of-war involving unions, the treasury and the department of public service and administration.

The government has argued that the increase agreed to was now unaffordable and therefore unimplementable – it was signed off by then public service and administration minister Faith Muthumbi, who the government argues did not have a mandate.

Both Cotsatu-aligned and independent unions this week rejected the government’s bid to have the matter before the labour court postponed.

The FM understands that labour is however opened to further talks but will not abandon their court bid to compel the government to implement the deal.

Sources close to the process say unions were asked whether a once off cash payment as well as a one-year “payment holiday” on their pensions could be palatable to their members, instead of the CPI plus 2% increase agreed to in 2018.

However, the state had not costed the offer nor provided adequate information on the finer details of the proposed package.

“The government is making it very difficult for us, the people they have sent to present these things appear incompetent… there are no real details, it’s almost a political discussion instead of a negotiation. How can we take that back to members?,” one labour representative who wished to remain anonymous said.

Another said the labour court case had to continue and some unions were willing to continue talking to keep communication channels opened, but others such as the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union, were unmoved by governments’ latest overtures.

The matter was continuing in the Labour Court on Wednesday.

The DPSA could not immediately be reached for comment.