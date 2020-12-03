National High noon for Ace Magashule as top ANC committee mulls his fate The party’s handling of the matter will speak volumes about its commitment to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform and anticorruption agenda BL PREMIUM

The fate of one of the ANC’s most senior leaders, secretary-general Ace Magashule, will be at the centre of discussions at its last national executive committee (NEC) meeting for 2020, to be held virtually this weekend.

The party will be dealing with the matter of whether or not members should be forced to step down when facing official charges, in the wake of Magashule appearing in court on corruption charges...