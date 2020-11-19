Features ANC succession: Ace or bust? The arrest of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering is shining a light on the realignment of factions gearing up for the party’s succession battle BL PREMIUM

The day ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been waiting for finally arrived last Friday: the beginning of his campaign to "take back the ANC" — a feverish start to the 2022 ANC succession battle and, ostensibly, the beginning of Magashule’s presidential campaign.

The secretary-general has been sitting on his victim card for months, readying it to play when the inevitable happened. And, of course, he’s likely hoping it will be as effective a strategy for him as it proved for former president Jacob Zuma, potentially shielding him from accountability and propelling him — or his own anointed candidate — to the presidency.