Covid-19 vaccine
US coronavirus adviser calls for SA to get vaccine relief
Change to the rules used by international vaccine alliance Gavi could provide much-needed relief to SA
02 December 2020 - 05:10
White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx has called on the international Covid-19 vaccine financing vehicle, Covax, to consider expanding its financial support to upper- middle-income countries such as SA that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Covax is jointly co-ordinated by the World Health Organisation and the international vaccine alliance Gavi, and requires middle-income countries such as SA to self-finance the shots they procure through the facility. While a formal agreement has yet to be signed, finance minister Tito Mboweni said last week that the government would set aside R500m to procure Covid-19 vaccines from Covax...
