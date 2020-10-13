Trial launched to test MMR vaccine against Covid-19
SA researchers are investigating tried and tested vaccines used for childhood immunisation to see if they can provide a stopgap measure
13 October 2020 - 17:35
SA’s medicines regulator has given researchers the green light to investigate whether the childhood vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) can protect healthcare workers from Covid-19.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved the local arm of an international clinical trial backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that aims to recruit up to 30,000 healthcare workers around the world.
