Solidarity Fund to continue to end of 2021
The fund sees a possible role for itself in procuring Covid-19 vaccines and providing relief should there be a resurgence of infections next winter
01 December 2020 - 12:41
The Solidarity Fund, which was established as an independent, rapid-release vehicle in March to mobilise resources to assist in the fight against Covid-19, is planning to continue with its work until the end of 2021.
Key interventions could be to assist government in the procurement of vaccines and to deal with the effects of a possible surge in infections next winter...
