National Crisis-ridden Prasa shows no sign of improving The late auditor-general Kimi Makwetu highlighted poor record keeping, the state of disrepair of Prasa's assets and irregular expenditure among other concerns

The crisis at the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) shows no sign of abating, with the auditor-general slapping the parastatal with a disclaimer — the worst possible audit outcome.

Prasa also received a disclaimer for the 2018/2019 financial year and a qualified audit opinion the year before...