LETTER: Get Prasa on track first

The DA and the public protector should stop wasting everyone’s time investigating the delays in the Moloto Rail Corridor development. A far more pressing issue is the collapse of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), which should be carrying at least 600-million passengers a year but due to Covid-19, cable theft, mismanagement and incompetence is more likely to carry fewer than 100-million in the current financial year.

Where were the DA and the public protector when cables were being torn up and cut down all over SA recently? Compared to the missing 500-million, the existing Moloto bus service handles a modest 30-million to 40-million trips a year. While I have great sympathy for the users of the service, they would be better served by an electric trolleybus service, which would be cheaper to run, less vulnerable to power failures and sabotage than a rail service, and reach far more destinations without passengers having to transfer from road to rail.

Until we have fixed Prasa, the taxi industry and bus services in SA, not one cent should be spent on rail expansion.

Vaughan Mostert

Via e-mail

