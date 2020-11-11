National

BREAKING NEWS: Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died

He was one of SA’s most respected civil servants

11 November 2020 - 19:04 Claudi Mailovich
The late auditor-general Kimi Makwetu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died.

In a statement his office said it was with great sadness and shock that it announced his death on Wednesday afternoon.

“Mr Makwetu passed away in hospital. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018,” the office said.

Makwetu would have finished his term as auditor-general at the end of November.

Makwetu, who grew up in Cape Town and would have turned 55 in January, has been one of the most respected civil servants over the past decade.

“We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts as they come to terms with his passing, and to give them the privacy and space to deal with his passing, the office said.

Kimi Makwetu profile: Outgoing auditor-general leaves a question for SA

How did we fall so far so quickly? Makwetu asks South Africans
1 month ago

AG guidelines ensure politicians have no excuse to prevent mismanagement

Corruption and financial mismanagement of public funds should be prevented by the new guidelines that will ensure ‘a strong control environment’
2 months ago

