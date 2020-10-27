Tsakani Maluleke gets unanimous backing in parliament as next auditor-general
Replacing Kimi Makwetu at the end of November, she will be SA’s first female auditor-general
27 October 2020 - 19:41
Tsakani Maluleke will be SA's first female auditor-general after she was unanimously recommended for the post by parliament on Tuesday. Currently the deputy auditor-general, she will take up the position after incumbent Kimi Makwetu finishes his term at the end of November.
Her recommendation was expected after all parties supported her candidature for the position in the ad hoc committee on the appointment of the auditor-general last week. It now only remains for President Cyril Ramaphosa to formally appoint her to head the Chapter 9 institution.
