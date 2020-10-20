Tsakani Maluleke gets thumbs up from parliamentary committee

Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the appointment of the auditor-general has unanimously recommended that the current deputy, Tsakani Maluleke, be appointed to the top position.

The committee’s recommendation is subject to approval by the National Assembly, but support for Maluleke’s appointment went across party lines. After the National Assembly recommends her, President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint her.

Maluleke, who was appointed as deputy-auditor-general in 2014, will also be the first female auditor-general in SA.

She will also follow in the footsteps of outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, who also first served as deputy before he was appointed to the position. Makwetu will finish his term on November 30.

Committee chair Nokuzola Tolashe said they agreed that Maluleke was the best candidate for the job.

ANC MP Sfiso Buthelezi said Maluleke was the “best of the best”, while DA MP Jan de Villiers welcomed her recommendation.

“As an experienced chartered accountant, Ms Maluleke has the necessary public finance management and audit experience, technical know-how and leadership abilities to steer the vitally important office of the auditor-general in a time where dependable audits of the government’s entities are more important than ever,” De Villiers said in a statement.

EFF MP Veronica Mente also supported Maluleke's appointment, while FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels said that while the committee had interviewed really strong candidates, Maluleke was in his view the “most suitable candidate” for the office of the auditor-general.

He said that she has proved in her current position that she was the right person for the job.

IFP MP Narend Singh also supported Maluleke's appointment.

