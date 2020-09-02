National Auditor-general identifies dodgy Ters payments The watchdog finds thousands of payments made to undeserving recipients, many of them illegal BL PREMIUM

The auditor-general has found significant issues with government’s Covid-19 relief fund for workers, which resulted in overpayments, underpayments, the invalid rejection of beneficiaries, fraud and double-dipping.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, who released the findings of his office’s Covid-19 relief funds audit on Wednesday, said that through analysing the payment data and checking the beneficiary information against other government databases, a high number of payments were flagged that required investigation.