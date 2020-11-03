National Dudu Myeni may opt to say as little as possible at hearing Former SAA chair believes that any testimony she gives at the Zondo commission can be used to prosecute her and that she therefore has a right to remain silent BL PREMIUM

Former SA Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is likely to remain silent for much of her scheduled appearance before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday morning, largely on the basis that her testimony can be used as evidence in a court-ordered criminal investigation.

Up until now, no state capture inquiry witnesses have used the potential threat of self-incrimination as a reason for refusing to answer questions from evidence leaders. But Myeni has made it clear to commission lawyers that she believes recent amendments to the inquiry’s regulations, which enable greater co-operation between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and inquiry investigators, mean that any testimony she gives can be used to prosecute her.