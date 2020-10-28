National John Hlophe’s lawyer loses bid to have his assets unfrozen BL PREMIUM

Barnabas Xulu, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s long-time attorney, has failed in his latest urgent bid to have court orders freezing his bank accounts, luxurious holiday home and Porsche reversed.

On Wednesday evening, judge Hayley Slingers dismissed Xulu’s application to set aside two court rulings given by Eastern Cape high court judge John Smith. Smith not only ordered that Xulu’s assets be frozen, but also ruled that he must be forced to hand over R3.4m his firm was wrongfully paid by the department.