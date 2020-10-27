National Mkhwebane launches a broadside at the three judges who dismissed her bid to interdict parliament Public protector says in court papers the full bench 'clearly prejudged' key issues raised in her interdict application before arguments BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an extraordinary attack on the three judges who dismissed her legal bid to interdict parliament from proceeding with her impeachment inquiry.

Judge Vincent Saldanha, on behalf of the full bench, ruled earlier this month that Mkhwebane had failed to make a proper case for why National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise should be interdicted from pursuing the 17-step process that it developed to deal with the impeachment of a chapter 9 institution head.