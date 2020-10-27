Mkhwebane launches a broadside at the three judges who dismissed her bid to interdict parliament
Public protector says in court papers the full bench 'clearly prejudged' key issues raised in her interdict application before arguments
27 October 2020 - 19:11
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an extraordinary attack on the three judges who dismissed her legal bid to interdict parliament from proceeding with her impeachment inquiry.
Judge Vincent Saldanha, on behalf of the full bench, ruled earlier this month that Mkhwebane had failed to make a proper case for why National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise should be interdicted from pursuing the 17-step process that it developed to deal with the impeachment of a chapter 9 institution head.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now