Thales insists it was ignorant of Shaik’s alleged corrupt relationship with Zuma
26 October 2020 - 21:27
French arms company Thales insists there is no basis for the state to charge it with being involved in a corrupt enterprise with former president Jacob Zuma, because there is “no evidence” that it knew about Zuma’s alleged corrupt relationship with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.
Thales is seeking to challenge the decisions taken by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) bosses Mokotedi Mpshe and Shaun Abrahams to charge it with racketeering, an offence that carries a potential 25-year jail term.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now