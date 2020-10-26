National Thales insists it was ignorant of Shaik’s alleged corrupt relationship with Zuma BL PREMIUM

French arms company Thales insists there is no basis for the state to charge it with being involved in a corrupt enterprise with former president Jacob Zuma, because there is “no evidence” that it knew about Zuma’s alleged corrupt relationship with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

Thales is seeking to challenge the decisions taken by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) bosses Mokotedi Mpshe and Shaun Abrahams to charge it with racketeering, an offence that carries a potential 25-year jail term.