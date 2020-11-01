POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation following stern Covid-19 warning
01 November 2020 - 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this week amid suggestions that the government could reinstate stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Also set to dominate political discussion are the outcomes of the DA federal congress, during which interim leader John Steenhuisen cruised to victory in the leadership race.
