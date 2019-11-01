Julius Malema’s Gordhan comments hateful but not hate speech, court rules
Equality court judge dismisses, with costs, minister’s case against the EFF leader
01 November 2019 - 05:07
EFF leader Julius Malema’s description of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan as a “dog of white monopoly capital” was “hateful and aimed at engendering hatred” towards the minister, but did not amount to hate speech, according to the equality court.
Gordhan’s lawyers say the minister is considering his options after the decision, which marks the second hate speech case being ruled in the EFF’s favour in less than a week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.