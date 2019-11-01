National Julius Malema’s Gordhan comments hateful but not hate speech, court rules Equality court judge dismisses, with costs, minister’s case against the EFF leader BL PREMIUM

EFF leader Julius Malema’s description of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan as a “dog of white monopoly capital” was “hateful and aimed at engendering hatred” towards the minister, but did not amount to hate speech, according to the equality court.

Gordhan’s lawyers say the minister is considering his options after the decision, which marks the second hate speech case being ruled in the EFF’s favour in less than a week.