NEWS ANALYSIS: Defamation route may be best way to quash baseless political rants
27 January 2020 - 05:05
Something truly extraordinary happened late on Friday night.
The EFF, a party locked in multiple civil and criminal court battles over its public and social media utterances, apologised “unconditionally” to two journalists after they successfully sued it for defamation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.