National Public sector wage negotiations unlikely before March 2021 The state’s counter-application against implementing hikes throws unions’ arbitration process by the wayside BL PREMIUM

Public sector wage negotiations are unlikely to take place before the start of the next financial year as the government is asking the labour court to declare enforcement of the current agreement unlawful as it is unconstitutional, worsening already volatile relations with organised labour.

This has major ramifications as it could throw into question the previous increases paid to public servants as part of that same agreement.