National Government and its employees’ unions unite in bid to speed up pay case Public sector unions and the state want to go straight to the labour appeal court in their battle over salary increases BL PREMIUM

The state and public sector unions want the court case dealing with the dispute over the implementation of salary increases for government employees directly heard by the labour appeal court to expedite the matter, which could otherwise be a drawn-out battle.

The court case has been in the making for months after it became clear that the state would not pay salary increases that it had agreed to as part of a three-year wage agreement but a date has not yet been set down by the labour court to hear it.