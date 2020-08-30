National Government wants public sector wage increases declared unlawful Minister and department change tack, but unions argue that this will delay the resolution BL PREMIUM

More delays are expected in a court case to determine whether the government has to pay almost R40bn in salary increases to public sector workers, as the state now wants the court to declare that doing so will be unlawful.

The worry about further delays was raised by the Public Servants Association (PSA) after the department of public service & administration and its minister, Senzo Mchunu, last week filed a counter-application in the matter in which the unions want the court to order that the state cannot just renege on a wage deal.