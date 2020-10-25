National Former board chair disputes the way Post Office fired her Post Office could be taken to court over decision endorsed by communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams BL PREMIUM

SA Post Office could be facing a court battle after it fired its former board chair Colleen Makhubele at a special general meeting, despite her lawyer arguing that the meeting was not properly constituted.

The Post Office board took the decision to remove Makhubele at a meeting on Friday. The decision was endorsed by communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Her department’s spokesperson, Mish Molakeng, confirmed that Makhubele has been removed from the Post Office board.