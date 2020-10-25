Former board chair disputes the way Post Office fired her
Post Office could be taken to court over decision endorsed by communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
25 October 2020 - 17:37
SA Post Office could be facing a court battle after it fired its former board chair Colleen Makhubele at a special general meeting, despite her lawyer arguing that the meeting was not properly constituted.
The Post Office board took the decision to remove Makhubele at a meeting on Friday. The decision was endorsed by communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Her department’s spokesperson, Mish Molakeng, confirmed that Makhubele has been removed from the Post Office board.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now