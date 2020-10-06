National Ndabeni-Abrahams says allegations of her interference at SOEs are baseless The minister says anyone with evidence of any criminal activity, including undermining of governance protocols, should report it BL PREMIUM

Communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says allegations of interference at state-owned entities (SOEs) under her department are baseless, and she has challenged anyone with evidence to report her to law enforcement agencies.

“Anyone who suspects or has evidence of any criminal activity, including undermining of the governance protocols, should report those to law enforcement agencies,” she said at a media briefing on Tuesday.