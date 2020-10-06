Ndabeni-Abrahams says allegations of her interference at SOEs are baseless
The minister says anyone with evidence of any criminal activity, including undermining of governance protocols, should report it
06 October 2020 - 19:33
Communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says allegations of interference at state-owned entities (SOEs) under her department are baseless, and she has challenged anyone with evidence to report her to law enforcement agencies.
“Anyone who suspects or has evidence of any criminal activity, including undermining of the governance protocols, should report those to law enforcement agencies,” she said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now