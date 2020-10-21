National Hlophe’s attorney Barnabas Xulu may owe department more than R45m BL PREMIUM

The department of environment, forestry & fisheries says that Barnabas Xulu, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s attorney for more than a decade, may owe it more than R45m and has launched further legal action to recover what it alleges were the grossly inflated legal fees paid to him.

Xulu will on Monday seek to overturn two court orders already obtained by the department to freeze his assets and force him to pay it back R3.4m that he himself has admitted was not owed to him.