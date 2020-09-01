National Judge president Hlophe’s attorney fails in R20m legal fees challenge Barnabas Xulu fails to rescind ruling that could force him to refund department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries BL PREMIUM

Barnabas Xulu, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s personal attorney in his many battles against impeachment, has failed in his bid to rescind a ruling that could force him to pay back R20m in legal fees to the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Eastern Cape High Court judge John Smith also ordered that “vexatious and irrelevant” allegations by Xulu and former forestry & fisheries minister Senzeni Zokwana against present minister Barbara Creecy must be “struck” from court papers, meaning they are eliminated from evidence presented in the case.