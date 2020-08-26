Hlophe’s attorney loses battle to have deputy judge president impeached
Had Xulu’s complaint stood, it might have served to discredit Patricia Goliath’s credibility as she is the main witness in possible hearings
26 August 2020 - 05:10
Barnabas Xulu, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s long-time attorney and a key player in his battle against possible impeachment, has lost his fight to have Hlophe’s deputy and primary accuser, Patricia Goliath, herself face an impeachment investigation.
Judiciary Services Commission (JSC) secretary Sello Chiloane has confirmed to Business Day that a member of the Judiciary Conduct Commission, judge Phineas Mojapelo, had evaluated Xulu’s complaint against Goliath that centred on her reluctance to sign off on a legal fees settlement for his firm that was later overturned in court, and had found there was no need to hold a formal hearing to determine it. He dismissed it out of hand.
