FREE | Read the October 2020 edition of Business Day World Food Day

Just how food insecure is SA? We explore this tough topic

16 October 2020 - 10:48
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY
In this issue of Business Day World Food Day, we celebrate 41 years of the United Nations commitment to a global food programme to eradicate hunger.

Globally, according to the UN, more than 815m people do not have enough to eat; about 155m children under the age of five are chronically malnourished; and one in two infant deaths worldwide is caused by hunger.

Given SA’s extreme poverty levels and inequality, just how food insecure are we? We tackle this issue and talk about the realities of our food security and the work being done to address this.

