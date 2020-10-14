National National taxi meeting hangs in the balance over NTA grievances National Taxi Alliance says it will not attend if the government fails to addresses its outstanding grievances first BL PREMIUM

The much-anticipated national meeting of the taxi industry is hanging in the balance after SA’s second-largest taxi organisation, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), threatened to pull out, demanding that the government addresses its outstanding grievances first.

Both the NTA and the government have, however, refused to say what the grievances are, referring to them only as "areas of concern" that were being addressed.