National LEKGOTLA Fikile Mbalula backs ‘long overdue’ subsidy for taxi industry Promise comes as SA’s public finances are under enormous pressure BL PREMIUM

The government plans to introduce a subsidy for the R50bn taxi industry by April 2021, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Friday.

The taxi industry, which is unregulated, is a big part of SA’s economy, generating R50bn in revenue a year and spending more than R20bn on fuel.