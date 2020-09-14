LEKGOTLA
Fikile Mbalula backs ‘long overdue’ subsidy for taxi industry
Promise comes as SA’s public finances are under enormous pressure
14 September 2020 - 05:10
The government plans to introduce a subsidy for the R50bn taxi industry by April 2021, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Friday.
The taxi industry, which is unregulated, is a big part of SA’s economy, generating R50bn in revenue a year and spending more than R20bn on fuel.
