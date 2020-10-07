National Sanral hit hard by drop in revenue The roads agency says its ability to fund maintenance and infrastructure is being eroded BL PREMIUM

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has bemoaned the uncertainty about E-tolls, telling MPs that the impasse will compromise its ability to finance and maintain road infrastructure in the short term.

The agency, still struggling to generate cash from E-tolls, is one of many state-owned entities that rely heavily on government support. Its woes worsened when SA went into lockdown in March as the government moved to curb the spread of Covid-19. This resulted in a marked reduction in traffic volumes, leading to a drop in toll revenue of about R640m to date.