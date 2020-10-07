Sanral hit hard by drop in revenue
The roads agency says its ability to fund maintenance and infrastructure is being eroded
07 October 2020 - 20:22
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has bemoaned the uncertainty about E-tolls, telling MPs that the impasse will compromise its ability to finance and maintain road infrastructure in the short term.
The agency, still struggling to generate cash from E-tolls, is one of many state-owned entities that rely heavily on government support. Its woes worsened when SA went into lockdown in March as the government moved to curb the spread of Covid-19. This resulted in a marked reduction in traffic volumes, leading to a drop in toll revenue of about R640m to date.
