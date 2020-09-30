Regulated taxi industry ‘could appeal to more investors’
30 September 2020 - 20:48
The taxi industry is poised to emerge as a more appealing investment case as the government moves to regulate it, asset manager Futuregrowth says.
Futuregrowth, which manages about R194bn of client assets and is a subsidiary of JSE-listed Old Mutual, is already an investor in the industry via SA Taxi, the country’s largest financier of minibus taxis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now