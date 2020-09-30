National Regulated taxi industry ‘could appeal to more investors’ BL PREMIUM

The taxi industry is poised to emerge as a more appealing investment case as the government moves to regulate it, asset manager Futuregrowth says.

Futuregrowth, which manages about R194bn of client assets and is a subsidiary of JSE-listed Old Mutual, is already an investor in the industry via SA Taxi, the country’s largest financier of minibus taxis.