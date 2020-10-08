Kimi Makwetu profile: Outgoing auditor-general leaves a question for SA
Makwetu asks South Africans: how did we fall so far so quickly?
08 October 2020 - 17:51
How did SA end up reversing its gains so quickly?
It is a question outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, who finishes his term on November 30, wants South Africans to ponder.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now