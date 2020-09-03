National

News Leader

WATCH: What the auditor-general discovered about Ters payments

Corruption Watch’s Karam Singh talks to Business Day TV about the irregularities with Covid relief fund

03 September 2020 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MARIA NAZAROVA
Picture: 123RF/MARIA NAZAROVA

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has found irregularities with the government’s Covid-19 relief fund for workers. Instances of overpayment, underpayment, fraud and double-dipping have been discovered.

Business Day TV spoke to Corruption Watch’s head of legal and investigations, Karam Singh, for his take on the findings.

