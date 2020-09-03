News Leader
WATCH: What the auditor-general discovered about Ters payments
Corruption Watch’s Karam Singh talks to Business Day TV about the irregularities with Covid relief fund
03 September 2020 - 07:43
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has found irregularities with the government’s Covid-19 relief fund for workers. Instances of overpayment, underpayment, fraud and double-dipping have been discovered.
Business Day TV spoke to Corruption Watch’s head of legal and investigations, Karam Singh, for his take on the findings.
