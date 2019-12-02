NEWS ANALYSIS: Threat to auditor-general’s team highlights game-changing nature of amended act
02 December 2019 - 05:05
Early in November an anonymous person pushed a sealed envelope under the door of the office used by the auditor-general’s team in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The team was auditing the metro’s financials for the 2018/2019 financial year, which ended in June. The envelope contained newspaper clippings, which the audit team took as a death threat, and resulted in the team being withdrawn from the metro.
