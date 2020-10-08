National Covid-19 propels joblessness to businesses’ top concern Unemployment caused by pandemic compounds crisis that was well under way before outbreak BL PREMIUM

Enormous job losses in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide have propelled unemployment to the top of risks to doing business identified by business executives.

The World Economic Forum's (WEF's) “Regional Risks for Doing Business 2020” survey, for which more than 12,000 business leaders from 127 countries were polled, also shows infectious diseases jumping 28 places to second place as the world faces an unprecedented health emergency that closed down key industries and heavily affected industries such as tourism.