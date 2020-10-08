Covid-19 propels joblessness to businesses’ top concern
Unemployment caused by pandemic compounds crisis that was well under way before outbreak
08 October 2020 - 05:00
Enormous job losses in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide have propelled unemployment to the top of risks to doing business identified by business executives.
The World Economic Forum's (WEF's) “Regional Risks for Doing Business 2020” survey, for which more than 12,000 business leaders from 127 countries were polled, also shows infectious diseases jumping 28 places to second place as the world faces an unprecedented health emergency that closed down key industries and heavily affected industries such as tourism.
