World / Americas

US Fed chair warns of weak recovery without more state aid

Jerome Powell says too little support will also create unnecessary hardship for households and businesses

06 October 2020 - 17:16 Matthew Boesler
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

New York — US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned of a weak US recovery without sufficient government aid and said providing too much stimulus wouldn’t be a problem.

Powell’s remarks on Tuesday came amid Republicans’ opposition to a larger relief package that’s kept talks with Democrats at a stalemate in Congress since aid to jobless Americans and small businesses expired in July and August.

“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Powell said in the text of a speech for a virtual conference hosted by the National Association for Business Economics. “By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste.”

Powell and his colleagues at the US Fed cut their benchmark interest rate to near zero in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve pledged to keep rates low until the economy returns to maximum employment and have been urging Congress to pass additional fiscal stimulus on top of the roughly $3-trillion already authorised to keep the outlook for continued economic recovery intact.

Lawmakers have been debating additional aid since the end of July, when the enhanced unemployment benefits authorised in March expired, but have so far failed to come to an agreement.

Democrats have been pushing for a bigger spending package while Republicans want a smaller one; Powell didn’t explicitly reference either party’s position in his prepared remarks.

“The recovery will be stronger and move faster if monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side by side to provide support to the economy until it is clearly out of the woods,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, posing a renewed threat to the economy — a risk Powell alluded to in his remarks.

“Consumption held up well up to end-August after the expiration of expanded unemployment insurance benefits, indicating that savings from transfer payments continue to support economic activity,” Powell said. “Still, as it appears that many will undergo extended periods of unemployment, there is likely to be a need for further support.”

Bloomberg

Fed chair Jerome Powell urges more stimulus for US economy

Fed chair says that while a recovery is under way, employment and overall economic activity remain well below pre-pandemic levels
World
1 week ago

Donald Trump tells people not to fear Covid-19 as he poses, barefaced, for pictures

A campaign spokesperson chided Democratic candidate Joe Biden for lacking the experience of contracting and beating the coronavirus
World
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Don’t bank on a consistently stronger rand

The US Fed has been loosening its monetary policy for years, implying a weaker dollar, but economic growth is the important metric
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
2.
Donald Trump greets supporters from inside car ...
World / Americas
3.
‘Don’t let Covid-19 dominate you,’ Donald Trump ...
World / Americas
4.
US asks Zimbabwe to help quell Islamist attacks ...
World / Africa
5.
UK would be fine with EU deal similar to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Unemployment claims in US fall but remain higher than before Covid-19

World / Americas

Mnuchin and Pelosi in last-ditch talks on stimulus compromise

World / Americas

Republicans unveil slimmed-down stimulus bill

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.